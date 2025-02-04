The Full 2025 WVU Football Schedule Has Been Released
The Big 12 Conference has just announced the football schedule for the 2025 season, bringing West Virginia's slate to completion.
The Mountaineers will open up Big 12 Conference play at Kansas. Other away games feature BYU, UCF, Houston, and Arizona State. Home matchups will come against Utah, TCU, Colorado, and Texas Tech. This year's schedule alternates home and away games for the most, meaning zero homestands at Milan Puskar Stadium. They will have one set of back-to-back road games at BYU and UCF but will be separated by a bye week, This year's game against Pitt is the final matchup of the Backyard Brawl until 2029. The two schools are working on getting more games scheduled between now and then, but there's no guarantee a deal will get done.
2025 WVU Football Schedule
8/30 vs. Robert Morris
9/6 at Ohio
9/13 vs. Pitt
9/20 at Kansas
9/27 vs. Utah
10/4 at BYU
10/11 BYE WEEK
10/28 at UCF
10/25 vs. TCU
11/1 at Houston
11/8 vs. Colorado
11/15 at Arizona State
11/22 BYE WEEK
11/29 vs. Texas Tech
12/6 Big 12 Championship
