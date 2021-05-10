The Future of WVU Football: Garrett Greene or Will "Goose" Crowder?

Jarret Doege will be West Virginia's starting quarterback in 2021.

There won't be any quarterback controversy heading into the season but that may change based on Doege's performance throughout the year. Redshirt freshman Garrett Greene and true freshman Will Crowder are the only other two quarterbacks the Mountaineers currently have on scholarship. One of those two will likely emerge to take over the reins of the offense from Doege once he graduates.

Which one will it be? What does each one offer? We take an in-depth look below to see which young quarterback just might be the future face of WVU football.

Garrett Greene

This is in no way comparing his talent to the legendary Pat White but West Virginia hasn't had a dual-threat quarterback like Greene since White. He can improvise when a play breaks down and use his legs to take off or to scramble out of the pocket to extend the play until his receivers get open.

To win the job in the future, he needs his arm to come along. He can be very accurate with the football but can also be very erratic. Consistency is going to be a big thing for him moving forward and being able to make all the routine throws while hitting on some of the tougher throws downfield. Greene has a toughness and a swagger to his game which can help compensate for his lack of size. If he develops into an efficient passer, there's no doubt that he will be Doege's successor.

Will Crowder

We didn't get to see much of Crowder in the spring game so it's hard to truly gauge where he is at in his development but he looked the part on the few snaps that he did receive. He had a little bit of bad luck on the interception - a ball that was thrown a little too high, got tipped up into the air and into the defender's hands. He bounced right back and delivered a 65-yard touchdown pass to Sam Brown on the first play of his next series.

Crowder seems to move around pretty well and can evade pressure with his feet but don't expect him to take off and run with the ball a whole lot. He's more athletic than starter Jarret Doege but nowhere near Greene's athleticism. As far as throwing the ball goes, Crowder may actually have one of the best deep balls of all the WVU quarterbacks (based mainly on HS tape). He knows where the holes are in the secondary and puts good touch on his throws downfield. Crowder has a strong arm but it's not anywhere near being fully developed.

Final thoughts

Greene is going to be the favorite due to his ability to run the football if needed and he will also have more experience under his belt. He will likely serve as the backup to Deoge this fall so he should see the field a little bit in mop-up duty against Long Island and potentially Kansas later on in the season. He still needs to sharpen his recognition of the defense and become a better decision-maker. It's still very early in his career so what we've seen from him in that department so far is nothing to be alarmed about. Although we have seen even less of Crowder, I believe he has a better arm than Greene. That alone will give him a chance to compete with Greene for the starting job in the future. Both of these guys are extremely talented and with it being so early in each of their careers, it's not clear who the guy will be moving forward. However, this may be the best depth West Virginia has had at quarterback in a long, long time which is a good problem to have.

