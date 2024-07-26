The Mountaineers Who Added the Most Weight/Muscle Since Last Season
Every year, we hear about the great work that Assistant Athletics Director/Head Coach for Strength and Conditioning Mike Joseph does in helping develop players in the weight room. He is the key for getting players on the field early in their career while helping others take the next step so that they're able to fill a bigger role.
Since last season, several Mountaineers have made strides in the weight room. So to highlight which players have gained (or added) the most weight/muscle, we combed through the entire roster and compared this year's listing to last year's roster.
DL Maurice Hamilton 316 —> 340 (+24)
TE Will Dixon 231 —-> 244 (+13)
DL Zachariah Keith 257 —> 265 (+8)
OT Johnny Williams IV 307 —> 315 (+8)
S Anthony Wilson 191 —> 199 (+8)
TE Noah Braham 238 up to 245 (+7)
TE Treylan Davis 258 —> 265 (+7)
CB Josiah Jackson 183 —> 190 (+7)
OL Nick Krahe 297 —> 304 (+7)
WR Rodney Gallagher 172 —> 178 (+6)
RB Jaylen Anderson 214 up to 220 (+5)
S Aubrey Burks 204 —> 209 (+5)
LB/S Raleigh Collins 203 —> 208 (+5)
DL Sean Martin 290 —> 295 (+5)
OT Wyatt Milum 312 —> 317 (+5)
DL Hammond Russell IV 303 —> 308 (+5)
TE Kole Taylor 250 —> 255 (+5)
LB Caden Biser 228 up to 232 (+4)
LS Austin Brinkman 237 up to 241 (+4)
LB Jairo Faverus 220 —> 224 (+4)
WR Preston Fox 187 —> 191 (+4)
OL Tomas Rimac 314 —> 318 (+4)
DL Taurus Simmons 246 —> 250 (+4)
