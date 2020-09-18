The Walk Thru GameDay Show: S2, Ep 1 - BYE Week
Schuyler Callihan
It may be a bye week, but we don't take any days off around here! We are back at it once again this week as Eugene and I add some more thoughts to West Virginia's season opening week over Eastern Kentucky and a small look ahead to next week's opponent - Oklahoma State.
Quick Pick' Em Standings:
Eugene: 4-1
Schuyler: 5-0
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.