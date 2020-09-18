SI.com
MountaineerMaven
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: S2, Ep 1 - BYE Week

Schuyler Callihan

It may be a bye week, but we don't take any days off around here! We are back at it once again this week as Eugene and I add some more thoughts to West Virginia's season opening week over Eastern Kentucky and a small look ahead to next week's opponent - Oklahoma State.

Quick Pick' Em Standings:

Eugene: 4-1

Schuyler: 5-0

Football

