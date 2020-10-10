SI.com
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: S2, Ep 5 - BYE WEEK

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers are 2-1 and 1-1 in Big 12 play as they take this week off to prepare for the 0-3 Kansas Jayhawks next week. 

The Big 12 Conference is wide open right now and West Virginia could find themselves in the mix for the championship game if they keep finding ways to win games. Oklahoma and Texas both look beatable and every other game remaining on West Virginia's schedule are all winnable games for the Mountaineers. They may not be favored in several of these games, but there's no question that they should be able to pull out their fair share, especially with the defense that the Mountaineers have put on display through the first three games of the season.

On this week's The Walk Thru GameDay Show, former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon and I talk about the Big 12 in general and how the Mountaineers can fit into the picture. We also give a small look ahead to next week's matchup vs Kansas and make our picks for this weekend's slate of games. 

Do you think the Mountaineers have a chance to be in the mix for the Big 12 title? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Football

