The Walk Thru GameDay Show Set to Return

The Walk Thru GameDay Show presented by Mountaineer Maven on Sports Illustrated is set to return this Friday at 6 p.m. EST. Sports Illustrated publisher Schuyler Callihan and former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will preview this week's game between the Mountaineers and Eastern Kentucky.

The show will release each Friday at the same time (unless otherwise noted) on Mountaineer Maven. The guys will preview that week's WVU game, take a look around the Big 12, the rest of college football and much more. The show will also have several former Mountaineers and other Mountaineer connections come on the show as a "guest picker" to end the show as the crew goes through some of the top games of the week.

To interact with the hosts, a weekly mailbag will be created in which fans can ask any questions they have for Schuyler and Eugene. This mailbag will be placed under "Community" on the Mountaineer Maven home page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.