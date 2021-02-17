Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
"Things are Heating Up" Between WVU and Michigan Linebacker Transfer

The Mountaineers could be getting some help in the linebacker room via the transfer portal.
Author:
Publish date:

After spending three seasons in Ann Arbor under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan linebacker Ben VanSumeren decided to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Earlier in his career at Michigan, VanSumeren provided some depth for the Wolverines on the offensive side of the ball at running back. He toated the ball nine times for 20 yards and a touchdown in 2019 before making the flip over to the defensive side. He appeared in all six of Michigan's games this past season and recorded seven tackles.

Although VanSumeren wasn't a major factor on the Michigan defense, he could be of more value to West Virginia. 

With Tony Fields II and Dylan Tonkery now gone, West Virginia has a major need at linebacker. As a matter of fact, the Mountaineers only have one true linebacker on the roster and that is freshman James Thomas. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley does have several guys at BANDIT that he could move around, but depth at linebacker is without a doubt a concern. 

Earlier this week, VanSumeren told Mountaineer Maven that the West Virginia coaching staff has indeed contacted him and that the Mountaineers will be in the mix. 

"I want to make a decision in the next 2 weeks. I have narrowed it down to WVU, Michigan State, Indiana, Arizona, and Northwestern."

VanSumeren did not rank his interests but a source close to the situation told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia adding VanSumeren is "a legit possibility" and that "things are heating up."

