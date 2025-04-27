TJ Jackson Signs with the Seattle Seahawks
West Virginia University defensive lineman TJ Jackson signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.
TJ Jackson tallied 40 tackles, including 20 solo stops, and lead the team with 6.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery to earn an All-Big 12 First Team selection.
He had a season-high six tackles against Pitt, a career-high four tackles for loss to garner Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Kansas and Arizona and finished with at least one tackle for loss in eight games. Additionally, he had at least one sack in six games.
The Millbrook, Alabama native enrolled at WVU in January of 2024 after transferring from Troy University.
In his three seasons at Troy, he registered 93 tackles, 22.0 TFLs, and 11.5 sacks.
