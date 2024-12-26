Tomas Rimac Follows Matt Moore to Virginia Tech
Accoridng to Pete Thamel of ESPN, West Virginia offensive lineman Tomas Rimac has committed to Virginia Tech and has one season of eilgibility remaining.
Rimac follows former West Virginia offensive line coach Matt Moore, who took the same role at Virginia Tech.
Rimac earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention this season after he helped pave the way for a WVU rushing attack that ranked No. 9 among Power 4 schools in rushing yards per game (192.7). WVU is one of two FBS schools with three players to have at least 600 rushing yards.
In 2023, started 11 games and assisted the Mountaineer rushing attack claim the No. 1 spot among Power 4 schools, averaging 228.9 yards per game
Rimac earned a spot on 2022 The Athletic Freshman All-American First Team after appearing in all 12 regular season games, including starting the final five games of the season.
