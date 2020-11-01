Tony Fields II had Extra Motivation Against Kansas State

West Virginia middle linebacker Tony Fields II registered a career-high 15 tackles in the 37-10 win over No. 16 Kansas State and guiding the defense to holding the Wildcat offense to their lowest offensive output of the season at 225 total yards and 10 points.

Tykee Smith (23) and Tony Fields II corral Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn. Kevin Kinder - WVU Football

“I try to be a part of every tackle on the field,” said Fields. “I mean, that’s how we should play as football players, and that’s what coach Lesley and coach Addae and our whole defensive staff are putting into us, they want everybody to run the ball, and with that, you have a lot of guys that tend to touch the ball.”

Fields had a little more motivation coming into the game versus Kansas State. Last week, the senior transfer from Arizona was ejected at the beginning of the second quarter in the Mountaineers loss to Texas Tech on a questionable targeting call on quarterback Henry Colombi.

“What I told my father as soon as the game was over last week was, ‘they took three quarters away from my senior year’ and I felt like I was robbed. So, that’s what I went into this game with an extra chip on my shoulder because I lost three quarters away from my senior year.”

Fields’ 15 tackle performance marked the third game he recorded 10 or more tackles this season, and it's the most tackles from a Mountaineer since David Long Jr. on Sept. 29, 2018, at Texas Tech (15).

