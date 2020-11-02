Tony Fields II Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

The West Virginia defense got back on track on Saturday with a shutdown performance against No. 16 Kansas State. A big part of that was because of the play from senior linebacker Tony Fields II who racked up a career high 15 tackles in the win.

Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced that the Arizona transfer was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his terrific outing.

“I try to be a part of every tackle on the field,” Fields said following the win. “I mean, that’s how we should play as football players, and that’s what coach Lesley and coach Addae and our whole defensive staff are putting into us, they want everybody to run the ball, and with that, you have a lot of guys that tend to touch the ball.”

Last week, Tony Fields II was ejected at the beginning of the 2nd quarter against Texas Tech for a targeting call and that didn't sit well with him throughout the week.

“What I told my father as soon as the game was over last week was, ‘they took three quarters away from my senior year’ and I felt like I was robbed. So, that’s what I went into this game with an extra chip on my shoulder because I lost three quarters away from my senior year.”

Fields and the Mountaineers will be back in action this Saturday at noon to take on the No. 22 Texas Longhorns.

