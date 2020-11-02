SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Tony Fields II Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia defense got back on track on Saturday with a shutdown performance against No. 16 Kansas State. A big part of that was because of the play from senior linebacker Tony Fields II who racked up a career high 15 tackles in the win. 

Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced that the Arizona transfer was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his terrific outing.

“I try to be a part of every tackle on the field,” Fields said following the win. “I mean, that’s how we should play as football players, and that’s what coach Lesley and coach Addae and our whole defensive staff are putting into us, they want everybody to run the ball, and with that, you have a lot of guys that tend to touch the ball.”

Last week, Tony Fields II was ejected at the beginning of the 2nd quarter against Texas Tech for a targeting call and that didn't sit well with him throughout the week.

“What I told my father as soon as the game was over last week was, ‘they took three quarters away from my senior year’ and I felt like I was robbed. So, that’s what I went into this game with an extra chip on my shoulder because I lost three quarters away from my senior year.”

Fields and the Mountaineers will be back in action this Saturday at noon to take on the No. 22 Texas Longhorns.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Defensive Performers from West Virginia's Win Over K-State

These three guys stepped up big for the Mountaineer defense

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

WVU Opens as Underdog vs Texas

Vegas likes the Longhorns this week over West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jkrjk356914

BREAKING: Former WVU WR Shelton Gibson Signs with New Team

Shelton Gibson getting another shot in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Has Confidence in New Kicker Casey Legg

The Charleston, WV native has trust from his teammates and coaching staff

Christopher Hall

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 8

Taking a look at how each Mountaineer performed in week eight of the NFL

Christopher Hall

Mountaineers Prepare for No. 22 Texas with a Wrinkle in the Practice Schedule

West Virginia will have election day off to excercise their right to vote

Christopher Hall

Who is Casey Legg?

A look inside the Mountaineers new kicker

Schuyler Callihan

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Around the Big 12 Week 9: West Virginia Holding Steady

The Mountaineers improved to 3-2 in conference play with their win over Kansas State on Saturday

Christopher Hall

PFF Grades WVU's Dreshun Miller as One of the Best Corners

Redshirt junior Dreshun Miller played lockdown defense on Saturday

Schuyler Callihan