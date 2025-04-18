Tony Gibson, Marshall Scoop Up Former West Virginia 2025 Signee
Several West Virginia players have entered the transfer portal since its opening on Wednesday, some of whom were cut as the Mountaineers prepare to trim their roster down to 105.
Out of respect for the players involved, we will not report on the cause of their departure unless publicly stated by the individual.
One of those players who entered the portal, freshman cornerback Zah Jackson (5'9", 180 lbs), has already found a home. Jackson announced on Thursday morning that he'll be sticking in state, planning to sign with Marshall.
The Huntington, WV native picked the Mountaineers out of high school, turning down offers from the likes of Akron, Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Toledo, and a couple of others.
Jackson was a two-time all-state first-team selection, as well as a two-time recipient of the Carl Lee Award, which is given to the best defensive back in the state of West Virginia. He signed with the Mountaineers back in December and enrolled shortly after to be on hand for winter workouts and participated in spring practice.
Jackson, of course, will have five years to play four.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Enters the Mix for San Jose State WR Transfer TreyShun Hurry
West Virginia to Host Former North Carolina Four-Star Wide Receiver for Visit
Ohio Linebacker Transfer Shay Taylor is on an Official Visit at West Virginia