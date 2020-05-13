Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 1 Player Unveiled

Over the last week and a half, we have went through and predicted ten players we believe could have a breakout season in 2020 for West Virginia. Today, we unveil our No. 1 breakout Mountaineer. You can view each player's article by clicking on their name below.

10. Brandon Yates

9. RB Tony Mathis

8. TE Mike O'Laughlin

7. LB Exree Loe

6. OL James Gmiter

5. DL Taijh Alston

4. LB Jared Bartlett

3. QB Jarret Doege

2. CB Dreshun Miller

1. CB Nicktroy Fortune/LB VanDarius Cowan

Yes, you read that correctly. I have cornerback Nicktroy Fortune and linebacker VanDarius Cowan tied atop the rankings. Truth is, I had these eleven guys on the list and wanted to make sure each of them received the recognition that they deserve heading into the fall.

First starting with Nicktroy Fortune. In a year where the Mountaineers were decimated with injuries and targeting calls, true freshman Nicktroy Fortune was thrown to the wolves. Fortunately for him, it may have been the best thing that could have happened considering that he now has experience going up against some of the top wide receivers and offenses in the Big 12 conference.

With Hakeem Bailey, Keith Washington, and Josh Norwood all off to the NFL, the Mountaineers will need someone to step up in the secondary to go along with Tykee Smith. The downfall of having to play early as a freshman is he wasn't able to retain his redshirt year after appearing in seven games. Fortune can still use his redshirt in the future if needed, but likely won't unless an injury occurs. He showed a lot of promise throughout the season and played really good football at the end of the season. If he can build off of that, he will be a guy that defensive coordinator Vic Koenning can count on moving forward.

As for VanDarius Cowan, it has been a forever waiting game to see him explode at the collegiate level. Talent has never been the issue. Despite other circumstances, such as injuries and off the field issues at Alabama, Cowan is bursting at the seams to get the season started.

There is a lot to be excited about with Cowan. He has GREAT size, speed, and his athleticism is borderline freakishly good. If he is able to stay healthy and put together a pair of good seasons in Morgantown, he will be playing on Sundays no questions asked.

After serving a four game suspension to begin the 2019 season, Cowan made his debut against Texas and made his impact early registering a sack on Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The following week, he suffered a lower body injury against Iowa State and was forced to miss the remainder of the season. With everything that he has been through, there is no doubt that Cowan will be ready to tackle the challenges that await in 2020.

What do you think about Nicktroy Fortune and VanDarius Cowan sharing the top spot on the top 10 breakout Mountaineers for the 2020 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

