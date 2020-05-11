Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 3 Jarret Doege

For the first time in seemingly a while, West Virginia had an anemic offense in 2019. Over the years, the Mountaineers have had some really dynamic offenses and with a ton of star power departing after the 2018 season, it left the cupboard pretty bare.

First-year head coach Neal Brown was finding himself replacing nearly 90% of the offense's production, but most importantly, had to find a new starting quarterback to replace Will Grier.

Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall and Jack Allison battled it out for the starting gig in the fall while Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege was rehabbing from an injury. Many did not expect to see Doege hit the field at all in 2019, including myself. With Kendall and Allison's struggles to move the ball, a change had to be made.

Doege made his debut against Texas Tech and completed 11 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Following that game, he made his first start at Kansas State and went 20/30 for 234 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He would be Neal Brown's starter for the remainder of the season and finished with 818 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, completing passes at a 65.8% clip.

Heading into 2020, nothing is certain when it comes to the quarterback position. Although Doege performed well, he too also had his fair share of struggles at times. Brown will let all of the quarterbacks battle it out and probably even more so since there was essentially no spring football.

To be this high on the top 10 breakout Mountaineers list, I'm clearly confident that Doege will win the starting job, barring any setbacks or injuries. With a whole year in the offense along with more experienced receivers/lineman, it sets up to be a nice season for the redshirt junior gunslinger.

What do you think? Will Jarret Doege put up some monster numbers in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

