Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 4 Jared Bartlett

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers took a beating at the linebacker position in 2019 and will be in search of some young guys to step up and expand their roles in 2020. One guy that defensive coordinator Vic Koenning could unleash is redshirt freshman, Jared Bartlett.

He came to Morgantown with prototypical size (6'2", 210-pounds) and had the look of a linebacker that could make an impact early in his career. Last year as a true freshman, he played in four games and recorded ten tackles in limited playing time. By only playing four games, he was able to keep his redshirt, which will be beneficial for him and the Mountaineers moving forward.

Bartlett can play virtually every linebacker spot, but seems like he fits best at the BANDIT position. He can drop back in coverage effectively and can also cause some pressure off of the edge. He along with VanDarius Cowan will give West Virginia a tremendous one, two punch at the position. 

Look for Bartlett to be in a battle for the starting job this fall, but he may have to wait a few games in before he can takeover one of the starting roles.

Do you think Jared Bartlett will have a breakout season in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

