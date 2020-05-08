MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 6 James Gmiter

Schuyler Callihan

When James Gmiter came to Morgantown, he was expecting to line up along the defensive line plugging up run gaps and penetrating the interior of the line to disrupt the passing game. But, that's not exactly how things would pan out.

Last spring, the coaching staff decided to make a switch and flipped him over to the offensive line thinking that he could have a bigger impact on that side of the ball. It turns out, the coaches knew exactly what they were doing. Gmiter finished the 2019 season as one of the Mountaineers' best offensive lineman as a redshirt freshman. 

There are still some areas that he needs to grow, but that will happen over time as he continues his development. He showed his versatility by starting six games at left guard and the last four games at right guard. It appears that the right side may suit him better, but for offensive line coach Matt Moore, it has to be reassuring to know that he can line up on either side of the center. Versatility is key and if injuries were to happen, which they always do, Gmiter will be able to comfortably move around.

Do you forecast a big season from redshirt sophomore James Gmiter? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big 12 Cancels In-Person Media Days, Will Move to Virtual Setting

The coronavirus continues to shut events down

Schuyler Callihan

Latest 2023 WVU Offer Compares His Game to Colton McKivitz

The Mountaineers offer massive freshman offensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan

2021 Mississippi Safety Becomes Latest to Receive WVU Offer

Mountaineers hit the deep south for latest offer

Jonathan Martin

WVU Announces Partnership with Jeremy Darlow to Educate Student-Athletes on Personal Branding

Neal Brown getting ahead of the curve on preparing for the NCAA's new guidelines

Schuyler Callihan

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 7 Exree Loe

Is this the year for West Virginia linebacker Exree Loe to shine?

Schuyler Callihan

Top 2023 Defensive End Loves What West Virginia Has to Offer

The Mountaineers are the latest to extend offer to top Florida defensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan

2021 JUCO Defensive Line Target Sets Decision Date

The Mountaineers seem to be in a good position for this top juco recruit

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Maven Recruiting Mailbag

It's time to open the mail and answer all of your recruiting questions

Jonathan Martin

Reviewing West Virginia's 2016 Draft Class

Taking a look at how the former Mountaineers have performed since entering the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Inside Scoop: Movement on the Recruiting Trail

Some interesting news from this past week on the recruiting front

Jonathan Martin