Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 6 James Gmiter

When James Gmiter came to Morgantown, he was expecting to line up along the defensive line plugging up run gaps and penetrating the interior of the line to disrupt the passing game. But, that's not exactly how things would pan out.

Last spring, the coaching staff decided to make a switch and flipped him over to the offensive line thinking that he could have a bigger impact on that side of the ball. It turns out, the coaches knew exactly what they were doing. Gmiter finished the 2019 season as one of the Mountaineers' best offensive lineman as a redshirt freshman.

There are still some areas that he needs to grow, but that will happen over time as he continues his development. He showed his versatility by starting six games at left guard and the last four games at right guard. It appears that the right side may suit him better, but for offensive line coach Matt Moore, it has to be reassuring to know that he can line up on either side of the center. Versatility is key and if injuries were to happen, which they always do, Gmiter will be able to comfortably move around.

Do you forecast a big season from redshirt sophomore James Gmiter?

