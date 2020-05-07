Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 7 Exree Loe

A year ago, the Mountaineers lacked depth across the charts on both sides of the ball, but especially at linebacker. Injuries have also plagued West Virginia at the position over the last two seasons and has stumped the development of some of its players.

One guy who is looking to finally break through and become an impact player on the defense is redshirt junior Exree Loe.

Over the last two seasons, Loe has seen small increases in his role on the defense. In 2018, he played in seven games registering eight tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. This past season, Loe totaled 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery while seeing action in 11 games.

Loe is what most football buffs would consider a "tweener" with his height/weight combination. At 6-foot, 212-pounds, Loe is not exactly big enough to absorb the beating that linebackers take on, yet doesn't have the speed that a corner or safety normally has.

Through the course of his first two seasons, Loe has paved his way to playing time through special teams. He's levied that into game snaps on the defensive side of the ball and with an entire year under Vic Koenning's watchful eye, the sky is the limit for the redshirt junior.

Loe seems to be a nice fit at the WILL linebacker position and will likely backup Josh Chandler. However, should he play above his expectations, he could leverage that into an expanded role at another position in the 2nd level or just simply take Chandler's job.

Do you think Exree Loe will be a breakout player for the Mountaineers in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.