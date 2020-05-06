Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 8 Mike O'Laughlin

Tight ends. At times, they have become a long lost art form in college football offenses, but for West Virginia, it is going to be a position of significance.

Redshirt sophomore tight end Mike O'Laughlin tinkered with the idea of entering the transfer portal last year, but after deep consideration he decided that it was best for him to stay in the program.

Last year as a redshirt freshman, O'Laughlin recorded six catches for just 24 yards. Not a very exciting or flashy numbers, but the Mountaineers' passing attack as a whole was hard to watch at times. Head coach Neal Brown once said that he believes that O'Laughlin has the chance to be one of the top tight ends in the Big 12 before his time is up in Morgantown. With a full year in Brown's system and chemistry developed with both quarterbacks, this could be the year that O'Laughlin comes on as a big asset for the West Virginia offense.

O'Laughlin played receiver in high school, so route running and solid hands are two areas that shouldn't be very concerning. He is playing at a little heavier weight than he did in high school, so the biggest question will be can he acclimate himself to moving around the same way with added muscle? Should he find that to be an easy transition, West Virginia could have their best tight end since Anthony Becht.

Do you think Mike O'Laughlin will emerge as a breakout player in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.