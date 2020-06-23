Top 10 Breakout Players for WVU: Player Ranked 6-10

Earlier this offseason, we broke down the top 10 players we believe will have breakout seasons in 2020 for the Mountaineers. Now, we're putting all of the analysis together in one spot. Well, two really. Today, we will re-release players 6-10 and tomorrow we will re-release the top five

Have at it!

10. OL Brandon Yates

The Mountaineers had a rough 2019 season, much in part due to the struggles of the offensive line. Pass protection was pretty solid for the most part, but it was the lack of push in the run game that really stalled the West Virginia offense.

With Colton McKivitz and Kelby Wickline having graduated, the Mountaineers will be on the search for two new starting offensive tackles. Offensive line coach Matt Moore has plenty of options to fill those two spots, but there is one name that is sticking out in particular - Brandon Yates.

Since the day he landed on campus, this coaching staff has thrown some high praise around even stating that he would be a big part in the team's future. Yates played multiple spots among the offensive line in high school, but really excelled at tackle. He has clean pass protection skills and really solid footwork, which will help him lock up a starting spot come this fall.

Brown recently stated that Yates will be competing for the starting left tackle spot alongside Junior Uzebu.

9. RB Tony Mathis

One area of concern heading into the 2020 football season for West Virginia is the rushing attack.

The combination of Kennedy McKoy, Martell Pettaway, Leddie Brown, and Alec Sinkfield seemed like one of the most talented running back units in the Big 12 heading into the season, but they finished far from it.

As a matter of fact, the Mountaineers ended the season ranked dead last in rushing yards per game (73.2) and yards per carry (2.6). To put some perspective on how bad it was, the ninth worst rushing team in the conference (Iowa State) averaged 133 yards on the ground per game, which nearly doubles the Mountaineers' output.

A lot of these issues stemmed from the lack of push the offensive line had, but also the lack of confidence the backs had. There were too many times where they would hesitate instead of just hitting a hole and it cost them nearly every time.

Junior running back Leddie Brown appears to be the team's workhorse heading into 2020, but he's going to need a counterpart. To have an efficient rushing attack you need at least one, if not two capable backs that can be rotated in. One guy that you should keep a very close eye on is redshirt freshman Tony Mathis.

He saw action in four games in 2019, making his debut vs Texas Tech where he would record his first receiving touchdown of his young career. He finished the season with four carries for 14 yards and three receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Mathis Jr. looked a little skittish, which is completely normal for a true freshman, but the more he was out there the more comfortable he looked. Alec Sinkfield is a "home run" type of threat and a guy they want to get the ball to on the perimeter. Mathis is a bruising runner that likes to get physical in between the tackles, making him the perfect compliment to Leddie Brown. Unfortunately for Mathis Jr., he's going to need to step up in a big way and quickly. He's not going to have the luxury of developing and watching from the sideline like most young backs.

8. TE Mike O'Laughlin

Tight ends. At times, they have become a long lost art form in college football offenses, but for West Virginia, it is going to be a position of significance.

Redshirt sophomore tight end Mike O'Laughlin tinkered with the idea of entering the transfer portal last year, but after deep consideration he decided that it was best for him to stay in the program.

Last year as a redshirt freshman, O'Laughlin recorded six catches for just 24 yards. Not a very exciting or flashy numbers, but the Mountaineers' passing attack as a whole was hard to watch at times. Head coach Neal Brown once said that he believes that O'Laughlin has the chance to be one of the top tight ends in the Big 12 before his time is up in Morgantown. With a full year in Brown's system and chemistry developed with both quarterbacks, this could be the year that O'Laughlin comes on as a big asset for the West Virginia offense.

O'Laughlin played receiver in high school, so route running and solid hands are two areas that shouldn't be very concerning. He is playing at a little heavier weight than he did in high school, so the biggest question will be can he acclimate himself to moving around the same way with added muscle? Should he find that to be an easy transition, West Virginia could have their best tight end since Anthony Becht.

7. LB Exree Loe

A year ago, the Mountaineers lacked depth across the charts on both sides of the ball, but especially at linebacker. Injuries have also plagued West Virginia at the position over the last two seasons and has stumped the development of some of its players.

One guy who is looking to finally break through and become an impact player on the defense is redshirt junior Exree Loe.

Over the last two seasons, Loe has seen small increases in his role on the defense. In 2018, he played in seven games registering eight tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. This past season, Loe totaled 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery while seeing action in 11 games.

Loe is what most football buffs would consider a "tweener" with his height/weight combination. At 6-foot, 212-pounds, Loe is not exactly big enough to absorb the beating that linebackers take on, yet doesn't have the speed that a corner or safety normally has.

Through the course of his first two seasons, Loe has paved his way to playing time through special teams. He's levied that into game snaps on the defensive side of the ball and with an entire year under Vic Koenning's watchful eye, the sky is the limit for the redshirt junior.

Loe seems to be a nice fit at the WILL linebacker position and will likely backup Josh Chandler. However, should he play above his expectations, he could leverage that into an expanded role at another position in the 2nd level or just simply take Chandler's job.

6. OL James Gmiter

When James Gmiter came to Morgantown, he was expecting to line up along the defensive line plugging up run gaps and penetrating the interior of the line to disrupt the passing game. But, that's not exactly how things would pan out.

Last spring, the coaching staff decided to make a switch and flipped him over to the offensive line thinking that he could have a bigger impact on that side of the ball. It turns out, the coaches knew exactly what they were doing. Gmiter finished the 2019 season as one of the Mountaineers' best offensive lineman as a redshirt freshman.

There are still some areas that he needs to grow, but that will happen over time as he continues his development. He showed his versatility by starting six games at left guard and the last four games at right guard. It appears that the right side may suit him better, but for offensive line coach Matt Moore, it has to be reassuring to know that he can line up on either side of the center. Versatility is key and if injuries were to happen, which they always do, Gmiter will be able to comfortably move around.

