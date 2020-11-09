Top 3 Performers in West Virginia's Loss to Texas

QB Jarret Doege

Although he's not putting up gaudy numbers, Doege is playing efficient, clean football. This now marks three consecutive games that he has not thrown an interception and the fourth straight game of over 300 yards passing. What he's doing is not flashy by any means, but he's keeping his team in games and giving them a chance to win. He ended the day going 35/50 for 317 yards.

WR Isaiah Esdale

Coming into the game, Esdale had only caught one ball for 13 yards, and that was two weeks ago in the loss to Texas Tech. On Saturday, he emerged as one of the most reliable targets reeling in six passes for 60 yards, including a long of 28. He made some tough, contested catches, and we've heard time and time before that he has some of the strongest hands in that receiving room. Expect Esdale to have a more expanded role in the offense moving forward.

LB Dylan Tonkery

The statistician really screwed Tonkery out of two sacks as they have him listed at one with the other being listed as a tackle for loss. Nonetheless, Tonkery had what could be viewed as one of his better games in a Mountaineer uniform. He tallied six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. There's no question that he is really starting to evolve into the player many envisioned when he first came to WVU.

