Top Defensive Performers in West Virginia's Win Over TCU

West Virginia improved to 5-3 (4-3) on Saturday with a 24-6 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. Once again, the Mountaineer defense proved why they are one of the best in the country by holding TCU to just 295 total yards and did not allow a single touchdown.

Here are this week's top performers for the West Virginia defense:

LB Exree Loe

The Mountaineers were without starting WILL linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo who was in a knee brace and on the sidelines for Saturday's game. Loe stepped up and played big, racking up 12 tackles and one tackle for loss. In my opinion, this is the best game of Loe's career and he'll need to continue playing at a high level with Chandler-Semedo's status for future games is up in the air.

LB Tony Fields II

Boy oh boy, what a heck of a gift Tony Fields II has been for West Virginia this season. He racks up tackles left and right and has the speed to shut down plays on the perimeter despite playing the MIKE. There's not too many linebackers out there that have his athleticism and he's a big reason why the Mountaineers have one of the top defenses in the country. He ended the game leading the team in tackles with 14.

S Tykee Smith

Quietly, Tykee Smith is piecing together a really strong season. He is constantly around the ball and always seems to come up with a huge play when the Mountaineer defense needs it. He did that again on Saturday as TCU was threatening to cut into the lead late in the fourth quarter, but Smith reeled in an interception at the goal line and ran it back 40+ yards. He also totaled 9 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup.

