Top Five Breakout Players for West Virginia

Earlier this offseason, we broke down the top 10 players we believe will have breakout seasons in 2020 for the Mountaineers. Now, we're putting all of the analysis together in one spot. Well, two really. Yesterday, we released breakout players No. 6-10 and today we bring you the top five.

Have at it!

5. DE Taijh Alston

Last season, the Mountaineers coaching staff had a lot of hope and excitement surrounding defensive lineman Taijh Alston, who transferred in from Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Unfortunately, that excitement came to an abrupt end when Alston went down with a knee injury in the second game of the season at Missouri. He had torn his patellar tendon and was required to have surgery, forcing him to miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

Not only was this hard to the coaching staff to swallow, but for Alston as well, who has been through so much in the first handful of years of his collegiate career. Alston started out at East Carolina prior to making the move to junior college. Once he reached West Virginia, it was the first time that he could prove himself on a national stage and get to play major college football. Only playing one full game had to be a tough blow to Alston, which is why I'm projecting to have a fairly big redshirt junior season in 2020.

It may take him a few games to find his rhythm and gain trust in his knee, but once he does, he will have a major impact on the West Virginia defense without a shadow of a doubt. He has top-end speed for an edge rusher and has the ability to be a menace in the backfield.

4. LB Jared Bartlett

The Mountaineers took a beating at the linebacker position in 2019 and will be in search of some young guys to step up and expand their roles in 2020. One guy that defensive coordinator Vic Koenning could unleash is redshirt freshman, Jared Bartlett.

He came to Morgantown with prototypical size (6'2", 210-pounds) and had the look of a linebacker that could make an impact early in his career. Last year as a true freshman, he played in four games and recorded ten tackles in limited playing time. By only playing four games, he was able to keep his redshirt, which will be beneficial for him and the Mountaineers moving forward.

Bartlett can play virtually every linebacker spot, but seems like he fits best at the BANDIT position. He can drop back in coverage effectively and can also cause some pressure off of the edge. He along with VanDarius Cowan will give West Virginia a tremendous one, two punch at the position.

Look for Bartlett to be in a battle for the starting job this fall, but he may have to wait a few games in before he can takeover one of the starting roles.

3. QB Jarret Doege

For the first time in seemingly a while, West Virginia had an anemic offense in 2019. Over the years, the Mountaineers have had some really dynamic offenses and with a ton of star power departing after the 2018 season, it left the cupboard pretty bare.

First-year head coach Neal Brown was finding himself replacing nearly 90% of the offense's production, but most importantly, had to find a new starting quarterback to replace Will Grier.

Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall and Jack Allison battled it out for the starting gig in the fall while Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege was rehabbing from an injury. Many did not expect to see Doege hit the field at all in 2019, including myself. With Kendall and Allison's struggles to move the ball, a change had to be made.

Doege made his debut against Texas Tech and completed 11 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Following that game, he made his first start at Kansas State and went 20/30 for 234 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He would be Neal Brown's starter for the remainder of the season and finished with 818 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, completing passes at a 65.8% clip.

Heading into 2020, nothing is certain when it comes to the quarterback position. Although Doege performed well, he too also had his fair share of struggles at times. Brown will let all of the quarterbacks battle it out and probably even more so since there was essentially no spring football.

To be this high on the top 10 breakout Mountaineers list, I'm clearly confident that Doege will win the starting job, barring any setbacks or injuries. With a whole year in the offense along with more experienced receivers/lineman, it sets up to be a nice season for the redshirt junior gunslinger.

2. CB Dreshun Miller

In 2019, West Virginia took a beating in the secondary, but it wasn't because they didn't have any talent. A lot of that talent was either injured or too young and inexperienced to make much of an impact. Beyond the starters, the Mountaineers did not have much experience at corner. One guy they were hoping to rely on was junior college transfer, Dreshun Miller.

Miller was originally committed to LSU, but the old regime was able to get him to flip towards the end of the 2018 season. With the coaching change from Holgorsen to Brown, there was some concern on whether or not Miller would re-open his recruitment. In fact, Miller was one of the first guys to come out and say that he would be sticking to his pledge regardless of the change.

Unfortunately, Miller was unable to play in 2019 due to a lingering lower body injury. He has great coverage skills and could make an immediate impact once he fully recovers and remains healthy. At Eastern Arizona junior college, he finished with 44 tackles, 12 pass breakups and one interception. His veteran presence and top end skillset will be extremely valuable to the Mountaineers in 2020.

1. CB Nicktroy Fortune/LB VanDarius Cowan

Yes, you read that correctly. I have cornerback Nicktroy Fortune and linebacker VanDarius Cowan tied atop the rankings. Truth is, I had these eleven guys on the list and wanted to make sure each of them received the recognition that they deserve heading into the fall.

First starting with Nicktroy Fortune. In a year where the Mountaineers were decimated with injuries and targeting calls, true freshman Nicktroy Fortune was thrown to the wolves. Fortunately for him, it may have been the best thing that could have happened considering that he now has experience going up against some of the top wide receivers and offenses in the Big 12 conference.

With Hakeem Bailey, Keith Washington, and Josh Norwood all off to the NFL, the Mountaineers will need someone to step up in the secondary to go along with Tykee Smith. The downfall of having to play early as a freshman is he wasn't able to retain his redshirt year after appearing in seven games. Fortune can still use his redshirt in the future if needed, but likely won't unless an injury occurs. He showed a lot of promise throughout the season and played really good football at the end of the season. If he can build off of that, he will be a guy that defensive coordinator Vic Koenning can count on moving forward.

As for VanDarius Cowan, it has been a forever waiting game to see him explode at the collegiate level. Talent has never been the issue. Despite other circumstances, such as injuries and off the field issues at Alabama, Cowan is bursting at the seams to get the season started.

There is a lot to be excited about with Cowan. He has GREAT size, speed, and his athleticism is borderline freakishly good. If he is able to stay healthy and put together a pair of good seasons in Morgantown, he will be playing on Sundays no questions asked.

After serving a four game suspension to begin the 2019 season, Cowan made his debut against Texas and made his impact early registering a sack on Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The following week, he suffered a lower body injury against Iowa State and was forced to miss the remainder of the season. With everything that he has been through, there is no doubt that Cowan will be ready to tackle the challenges that await in 2020.

What do you think about Nicktroy Fortune and VanDarius Cowan sharing the top spot on the top 10 breakout Mountaineers for the 2020 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

