Top Offensive Performers in West Virginia's Win Over TCU

The Mountaineers improved their record to 5-3 (4-3) on the season this past Saturday with a dominating 24-6 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. The offense may not have lit up the scoreboard but they were efficient and played well overall.

Here is a look at this week's top offensive performers:

RB Leddie Brown

With his 156 yard rushing performance, Leddie Brown is now the nation's third-leading rusher trailing Sincere McCormick (UTSA) and Breece Hall (Iowa State). You could tell Brown still wasn't quite at 100%, yet he was still dominant. The bye week comes at a good time for him because West Virginia will need him at his best the following week vs Oklahoma.

WR T.J. Simmons

At times, T.J. Simmons completely disappears in the team's offensive gameplan. Then at times, he is almost unguardable for opposing slot corners. This past Saturday was one of those days where Simmons just had his way. He had four receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. I have a pretty good feeling we're about to see him heat up here at the tail end of the season.

OL Michael Brown

This week was a nice bounce back performance from Brown who had arguably his worst game of the season last week at Texas. He opened up some holes in the run game, but did a really good job in pass protection. According to my notes, there wasn't any major or noticeable mistakes made by Brown. The offensive line as a whole played extremely well but for me, Brown was the biggest standout.

