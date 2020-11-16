SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Top Offensive Performers in West Virginia's Win Over TCU

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers improved their record to 5-3 (4-3) on the season this past Saturday with a dominating 24-6 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. The offense may not have lit up the scoreboard but they were efficient and played well overall.

Here is a look at this week's top offensive performers:

RB Leddie Brown

With his 156 yard rushing performance, Leddie Brown is now the nation's third-leading rusher trailing Sincere McCormick (UTSA) and Breece Hall (Iowa State). You could tell Brown still wasn't quite at 100%, yet he was still dominant. The bye week comes at a good time for him because West Virginia will need him at his best the following week vs Oklahoma.

WR T.J. Simmons

At times, T.J. Simmons completely disappears in the team's offensive gameplan. Then at times, he is almost unguardable for opposing slot corners. This past Saturday was one of those days where Simmons just had his way. He had four receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. I have a pretty good feeling we're about to see him heat up here at the tail end of the season.

OL Michael Brown

This week was a nice bounce back performance from Brown who had arguably his worst game of the season last week at Texas. He opened up some holes in the run game, but did a really good job in pass protection. According to my notes, there wasn't any major or  noticeable mistakes made by Brown. The offensive line as a whole played extremely well but for me, Brown was the biggest standout.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

McKneely Places West Virginia in His Top 8

Top in-state high school basketball prospect puts Mountaineers in his top eight

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

WATCH: Nick Kwiatkoski with a One-Handed INT

Nick Kwiatkoski makes the play of the day with one-handed interception

Christopher Hall

Sunday Morning Thoughts: WVU is Far & Away the Most Improved Team in the Country

The Mountaineers are headed in the right direction under Neal Brown

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's Big Win Over TCU

Mountaineers continue to show growth in the dismantling of the Horned Frogs

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Stays Perfect at Home in Dominant Win Over TCU

The Mountaineers improve to 5-3 on the season with big win over TCU

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown: "What We Put on Tape Today was West Virginia Football"

The head ball coach was pleased with the effort and physicality he saw today

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs TCU

The Mountaineer Maven staff predicts who will come out on top this week

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown Previews TCU

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gives some insight on TCU

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 11

A fresh set of power rankings has been released

Schuyler Callihan

Kobe Johnson Inks with Mountaineers

Ohio combo guard Kobe Johnson sends his NLI to WVU

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP