Last week, West Virginia's defense just didn't have it against Texas Tech and head coach Neal Brown even stated that he thought his guys looked fatigued during the game. That wasn't the case on Saturday as the defense got back on track holding Kansas State to just 225 yards of total offense and only 73 yards in the 2nd half. There were several players who played at a high level, but we will go with these three as our defensive players of the game.

CB Dreshun Miller

One could make an argument that Dreshun Miller has been the Mountaineers' best secondary player this season. He is locking guys up and making plays on the ball every week and that was no different against Kansas State. He had five pass deflections and three tackles. He did, however, get beat deep one time for a touchdown, but aside from that he was excellent.

LB Tony Fields II

Boy, the defense is much better with Tony Fields II on the field isn't it? He racked up 15 tackles on Saturday, nine of which were in the first half. He swarms to the ball and always seems like he's the first one around the play.

S Sean Mahone

Sean Mahone arguably played his best game in a West Virginia uniform on Saturday ending the afternoon with seven tackles, two pass deflections, one tackle for loss, and an interception. Will Howard decided to test the Mountaineers deep, but Mahone wasn't having any of it and made a great play on the ball and somehow held onto the catch.

