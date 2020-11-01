SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Top Defensive Performers from West Virginia's Win Over K-State

Schuyler Callihan

Last week, West Virginia's defense just didn't have it against Texas Tech and head coach Neal Brown even stated that he thought his guys looked fatigued during the game. That wasn't the case on Saturday as the defense got back on track holding Kansas State to just 225 yards of total offense and only 73 yards in the 2nd half. There were several players who played at a high level, but we will go with these three as our defensive players of the game.

CB Dreshun Miller

One could make an argument that Dreshun Miller has been the Mountaineers' best secondary player this season. He is locking guys up and making plays on the ball every week and that was no different against Kansas State. He had five pass deflections and three tackles. He did, however, get beat deep one time for a touchdown, but aside from that he was excellent. 

LB Tony Fields II

Boy, the defense is much better with Tony Fields II on the field isn't it? He racked up 15 tackles on Saturday, nine of which were in the first half. He swarms to the ball and always seems like he's the first one around the play. 

S Sean Mahone

Sean Mahone arguably played his best game in a West Virginia uniform on Saturday ending the afternoon with seven tackles, two pass deflections, one tackle for loss, and an interception. Will Howard decided to test the Mountaineers deep, but Mahone wasn't having any of it and made a great play on the ball and somehow held onto the catch.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

WHAT THE WHAT ?!?! NO MOUNTAINEER LOVE for The Dylan Tonkery Game-Sealing Pick Six ???? C'mon man !!! #HAILTONK

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: WVU Kicker Evan Staley is Out for the Season

The Mountaineers will be without their No. 1 kicker for the remainder of the year

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Tony Fields II had Extra Motivation Against Kansas State

West Virginia middle linebacker Tony Fields II had a bigger chip on his shoulder heading into the Kansas State game

Christopher Hall

Top Offensive Performers for West Virginia in Win Over K-State

These three guys stepped up big for the Mountaineer offense

Schuyler Callihan

Sunday Morning Thoughts: If Doege Stays Consistent, WVU Has a Chance

West Virginia picked up their fourth win of the season Saturday with the upset win over Kansas State

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Puts Together Most Complete Game in Brown Era

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown stated the win over No. 16 Kansas State was the most complete game in his two years in Morgantown

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Initial Thoughts Following West Virginia's Dominant Win Over No. 16 Kansas State

The Mountaineers put on a show on Saturday in Morgantown

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Kansas State

Everything you need to know ahead of West Virginia's matchup vs Kansas State

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Smacks No. 16 K-State to Stay Perfect at Home

West Virginia gets the win and moves to 4-2 on the season

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs No. 16 Kansas State

The Mountaineer Maven staff makes their picks for this Saturday's game

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WATCH: West Virginia vs Kansas State Preview & Prediction

The Mountaineers are looking to get back on track this Saturday

Schuyler Callihan