SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Top Performers from West Virginia's Loss to Texas Tech

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia certainly did not play their best football in Saturday's loss to Texas Tech, but a handful of guys are deserving of being recognized for their efforts. Here are this week's top performers of the week:

TE's Mike O'Laughlin/ T.J. Banks

I love giving a little love to the tight ends whenever I am afforded the opportunity and since yesterday was national tight end day, I have to mark these two guys down.

O'Laughlin hauled in two receptions for 44 yards, most notably the throw deep downfield on the reverse flea flicker that went for 34 yards. Banks only hauled in one catch, but it was an important one resulting in a two yard touchdown to tie up the game in the 2nd half. These two guys have flown under the radar all year and are only getting better, but they've done a really good job blocking as well. The action in the passing game is just starting to come along.

WR Winston Wright Jr.

Following Saturday's performance, I have no idea how a wide receiver ended up on this list, but it happened. Winston Wright Jr. had himself a day going for 126 yards on 9 receptions. He wasn't 100% excused from the drops as he did have one on the final drive, but he played lights out and was the only reliable guy for Jarret Doege on Saturday. And oh yeah, he helped move the sticks on a fake punt as well.

DL Dante Stills

As a unit, the defense struggled seemingly all game long, but Dante Stills stepped up his game and ended with 7 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. At times, he was dominant and if he can play at that level each week, West Virginia's defense will remain as one of the best in the country.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 7

We take a look at Mountaineers around the NFL in week 7

Christopher Hall

Could the Loss to Texas Tech be an Anomaly?

West Virginia should have beat Texas Tech, but that doesn't mean it's time to write off the Mountaineers

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Falls to Texas Tech

West Virginia now falls to 3-2 on the season and 2-2 in conference play

Schuyler Callihan

UnclePsy

Neal Brown Bewildered Over Dropped Passes

WVU HC Neal Brown didn't have an answer for all the dropped passes following the loss to Texas Tech

Christopher Hall

West Virginia, Kansas State Broadcasting on ESPN2

West Virginia, Kansas State to be televised on ESPN2 at noon

Christopher Hall

PFF Ranks Doege's Performance One of the Best

WVU QB Jarret Doege ranked among the best in week eight

Christopher Hall

Sam James Looks to Drop the Drops This Saturday at Texas Tech

The West Virginia coaching staff stands by receiver Sam James after a tough first half against Kansas

Christopher Hall

PrincessP

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech

The staff at Mountaineer Maven has made their picks for this weekend!

Schuyler Callihan

PrincessP

Sunday Morning Thoughts: New Week, Same Befuddling Issues for WVU

Schuyler Calihan gives his thoughts on the Mountaineers loss to Texas Tech

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Attributes Texas Tech Loss to Poor Fourth Quarter

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown credited Texas Tech with the win stating, "They won the fourth quarter; they won the game."

Christopher Hall