Top Performers from West Virginia's Loss to Texas Tech

West Virginia certainly did not play their best football in Saturday's loss to Texas Tech, but a handful of guys are deserving of being recognized for their efforts. Here are this week's top performers of the week:

TE's Mike O'Laughlin/ T.J. Banks

I love giving a little love to the tight ends whenever I am afforded the opportunity and since yesterday was national tight end day, I have to mark these two guys down.

O'Laughlin hauled in two receptions for 44 yards, most notably the throw deep downfield on the reverse flea flicker that went for 34 yards. Banks only hauled in one catch, but it was an important one resulting in a two yard touchdown to tie up the game in the 2nd half. These two guys have flown under the radar all year and are only getting better, but they've done a really good job blocking as well. The action in the passing game is just starting to come along.

WR Winston Wright Jr.

Following Saturday's performance, I have no idea how a wide receiver ended up on this list, but it happened. Winston Wright Jr. had himself a day going for 126 yards on 9 receptions. He wasn't 100% excused from the drops as he did have one on the final drive, but he played lights out and was the only reliable guy for Jarret Doege on Saturday. And oh yeah, he helped move the sticks on a fake punt as well.

DL Dante Stills

As a unit, the defense struggled seemingly all game long, but Dante Stills stepped up his game and ended with 7 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. At times, he was dominant and if he can play at that level each week, West Virginia's defense will remain as one of the best in the country.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.