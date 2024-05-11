Transfer DB Kekoura Tarnue Signs with WVU
Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia University football program received a commitment from Jacksonville State defensive back transfer Kekoura Tarnue.
Tarnue held multiple offers after he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 16, highlighted by Washington State, James Madison, UAB, Marshall, UTSA, and Akron,
In his lone season at Jacksonville State, he appeared in all 12 games and started eight at cornerback. He had 48 tackles, including two tackles for a loss and a sack, four pass breakups and a blocked punt for a touchdown last season.
Prior to Jacksonville State, the Liberia native played two seasons at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minn…had 11 career interceptions and scored four defensive touchdowns in just two seasons.
In his last season at Rochester, Tarnue was selected as a First Team All-American (2022). He led the nation in interceptions with eight, while also recording 46 tackles, one tackle for a loss, three fumble recoveries and one pass break up. He scored two defensive touchdowns, one on a fumble return and one on an interception return