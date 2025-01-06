Travis Trickett Set to Return to West Virginia, Join Rich Rodriguez's Coaching Staff
Rich Rodriguez is putting the finishing touches to his coaching staff at West Virginia and he was able to reel in one member of the Trickett family. According to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, the Mountaineers are expected to hire Travis Trickett. Details of the role have not been announced at this moment.
Trickett was a student assistant on Rodriguez's staff at WVU from 2003-06 before becoming a grad assistant at Alabama. From 2008-10, he served as a grad assistant on the same staff as his father, Rick, at Florida State under Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher. He landed his first full-time coaching gig as the tight ends coach at Samford which he parlayed into a promotion, earning the offensive coordinator title there. Trickett then spent time at Florida Atlantic (2016) and Georgia State (2017-18) as a quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator before making his return to Morgantown.
In 2019, Trickett was hired as a part of Neal Brown's initial staff, coaching the inside receivers and tight ends for three seasons. During his time in Morgantown, Trickett was one of the team's top recruiters, specifically in Florida and Georgia. He left WVU to become the offensive coordinator at South Florida in 2022 and has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Coastal Carolina.
