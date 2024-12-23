BREAKING: Tulsa OL Transfer Walter Young Bear Commits to West Virginia
The West Virginia Mountaineers picked up their third commitment out of the transfer portal, landing the services of Tulsa offensive line transfer Walter Young Bear.
He chose West Virginia over offers from Cal, Liberty, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford, UCF, Virginia, Western Kentucky, and a few others. Young Bear primarily plays left guard but can play just about anywhere on the interior. This past season, he was a Third-Team All-AAC selection.
The Mountaineers have to do a complete rebuild of its offensive line after losing the top seven contributors to either graduation or the transfer portal. This is just the first of several portal additions that will be made along the offensive line.
Young Bear will have one year of eligibility remaining.
