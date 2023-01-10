Two Former WVU Coaches Hired at Coastal Carolina

A pair of former West Virginia assistants have been hired to Tim Beck's staff at Coastal Carolina, Travis Trickett and Xavier Dye.

Trickett spent the three seasons in Morgantown (2019-21), coming into the program with newly hired head coach Neal Brown. Trickett left last January to become the offensive coordinator at South Florida.

His coaching path began at WVU as a student assistant in 2003 before graduating from WVU in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing. Then, he served under Nick Saban at Alabama in 2008 as a graduate assistant prior to picking up his master's degree in sports administration at FSU in 2009 while serving as a graduate assistant until 2010.

Trickett went to Samford in 2011 as the tight ends and inside receivers coach, then was promoted to offensive coordinator the following season and acquired the same role at Florida Atlantic in 2016 and Georgia State the next two seasons before coming to Morgantown.

Former West Virginia wide receivers coach Xavier Dye accepted the same position at the University of South Florida in 2020 to reunite with his former wide receivers coach at Clemson, Jeff Scott. Dye spent just one season in Morgantown - 2019.

Dye played at Clemson from 2007-10 and during that time, Scott was a graduate assistant under then-Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden in 2008 before Dabo Swinney promoted Scott to wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at the conclusion of the season.

Dye returned to Clemson as a graduate assistant in 2017 spending two years under co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott. Now, Dye will move to coaching running backs at Coastal.

