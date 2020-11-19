Two Mountaineers Listed on ESPN's True Freshman All-America Watch List

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is no stranger to playing true freshman in significant roles as long as they are deserving of that said spot.

That's no different this season as Fairmont, WV native Zach Frazier has cemented himself as the starting left guard and on the flip side, Ottawa, Canada native Akheem Mesidor has earned a role in the defensive line rotation.

Both of these guys have been playing some really good football and aren't playing like typical freshman, which has caught the attention of the national media.

Today, ESPN released its college football true freshman All-America team entering week 12 and both Frazier and Mesidor are mentioned on this list.

Through the first eight games of the 2020 season, Mesidor leads West Virginia in sacks (5) - not Darius Stills, but the true freshman Akheem Mesidor who isn't even in the starting lineup.

His breakout game came against Kansas where he registered sacks on back-to-back plays and also had six tackles, and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Coming out of high school, Mesidor was the team's highest rated recruit and he's playing like it. If he continues to develop at a rapid pace, he's going to shoot up people's future draft boards.

For Zach Frazier, there was always a good chance that he would play a decent amount of snaps in his true freshman season, but starting as a true freshman seemed a bit unrealistic.

In the team's first game of the season, starting center Chase Behrndt was suspended, which opened the door for Frazier to prove himself and he played extremely well.

Starting left guard James Gmiter tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to sit out for the team's game vs Baylor, which once again gave Frazier another opportunity. He made the most of those opportunities and has now become a fixture up front for offensive line coach Matt Moore.

Frazier and Mesidor aren't only key players for this year's team, but will be guys that this coaching staff will look to build around in the coming years.

