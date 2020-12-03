Two Mountaineers Named to FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List

Thursday afternoon, a pair of West Virginia true freshmen were named to the FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List - OL Zach Frazier and DL Akheem Mesidor.

Frazier was expected to be in the offensive line’s rotation but wasn’t expected to become a starter in year one. Frazier started in place of center Chase Behrndt in the team’s season opener vs Eastern Kentucky and gained some major respect from the coaching staff. Guard James Gmiter was unable to play vs Baylor due to testing positive for COVID-19, so Frazier has manned down the left guard spot ever since.

The West Virginia defensive line was expected to be a strength in 2020 mostly because of returners Dante and Darius Stills in addition to Jeffery Pooler Jr. But it has been the pleasant surprise of true freshman Akheem Mesidor that has made the defensive line the strongest unit of the defense.

In eight games this season, Mesidor has accounted for 23 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and a team-leading five sacks. With the Stills brothers coming off a huge breakout season a year ago, one would think that they would be the clear leader in the sack department. With all the attention that the Stills brothers get from opposing offenses, it opens the door for someone like Mesidor to take advantage of one on one opportunities and boy, has he cashed in.

