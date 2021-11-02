Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    BREAKING: Two Starters Ruled Out for the Season Due to Injury

    The Mountaineers lose a couple players due to injuries.
    Author:

    Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown told reporters that starting cornerback Nicktroy Fortune and starting tight end Mike O'Laughlin will be out for the remainder of the regular season with lower-body injuries. Fortune could return if the team makes a bowl game.

    This season, Fortune tallied 25 tackles and one pass breakup. As for O'Laughlin, he missed the first couple of games of the season due to a leg injury. In the six games he appeared in, he caught 11 passes for 65 yards.

    Jackie Matthews is expected to slide into Fortune's place at corner and T.J. Banks will be slated to start for O'Laughlin at tight end.

