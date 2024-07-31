Two WVU Players to Take Medical Redshirts
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Wednesday afternoon that two players will take a medical redshirt and will not be available for the Mountaineers this season - linebacker Jairo Faverus and defensive lineman Maurice Hamilton. They are no longer on the team's active roster.
Faverus is one of the handful of international recruits that Brown and his staff landed early in their tenure, coming out of Amsterdam, Netherlands. Unfortunately injuries hampered his development and was never able to establish himself on the defensive side of the ball. Last year, he appeared in seven games prior to sustaining a season-ending knee injury. During his three years in the program, Faverus recorded nine tackles in 21 games, primarily seeing action on special teams.
As for Hamilton, he came to WVU as an offensive guard, but flipped over to the defensive side of the ball over the summer. He redshirted in 2022 and did not appear in a single game last season.
With the announcement of these two being out, West Virginia is back to 85 scholarship players.
