Tye Edwards, Preston Fox Among Key Names on WVU's Initial Injury Report vs. Kansas

The first-ever WVU football injury report is here.

West Virginia University running back Tye Edwards
This season, the Big 12 Conference is mandating each of its members to submit an injury report each day during the football season, beginning three days out from game day, much like how the NFL operates.

While it does give more of an even playing field for both teams, who don't have to do maybe as much guesswork, this is more so for the gambling side of this, considering how huge that has become in recent years.

Wednesday night, both West Virginia and Kansas submitted their first-ever injury report to the league office.

West Virginia

OUT: RB Jahiem White, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Jaden Bray, OL Cooper Young, S Julien Horton

DOUBTFUL: TE Jacob Barrick, OT Xavier Bausley

QUESTIONABLE: WR Preston Fox, LB Chase Wilson, BAN MarShon Oxley

PROBABLE: RB Tye Edwards, S Derek Carter

Kansas

OUT: RB Jack Schneider, TE Conlee Hovey, OL David Abajian, DL Jason Strickland, DE Dylan Brooks, CB Jameer Moore

DOUBTFUL: N/A

QUESTIONABLE: LB Cole Mondi

PROBABLE: RB Daniel Hishaw Jr., WR Jaden Nickens, DE Dakyus Brinkley, LB Joseph Sipp Jr., LB Logan Brantley, S Darrion Jones, S Taylor Davis


