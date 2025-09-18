Tye Edwards, Preston Fox Among Key Names on WVU's Initial Injury Report vs. Kansas
This season, the Big 12 Conference is mandating each of its members to submit an injury report each day during the football season, beginning three days out from game day, much like how the NFL operates.
While it does give more of an even playing field for both teams, who don't have to do maybe as much guesswork, this is more so for the gambling side of this, considering how huge that has become in recent years.
Wednesday night, both West Virginia and Kansas submitted their first-ever injury report to the league office.
West Virginia
OUT: RB Jahiem White, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Jaden Bray, OL Cooper Young, S Julien Horton
DOUBTFUL: TE Jacob Barrick, OT Xavier Bausley
QUESTIONABLE: WR Preston Fox, LB Chase Wilson, BAN MarShon Oxley
PROBABLE: RB Tye Edwards, S Derek Carter
Kansas
OUT: RB Jack Schneider, TE Conlee Hovey, OL David Abajian, DL Jason Strickland, DE Dylan Brooks, CB Jameer Moore
DOUBTFUL: N/A
QUESTIONABLE: LB Cole Mondi
PROBABLE: RB Daniel Hishaw Jr., WR Jaden Nickens, DE Dakyus Brinkley, LB Joseph Sipp Jr., LB Logan Brantley, S Darrion Jones, S Taylor Davis
