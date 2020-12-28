Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Tyke Smith Earns Third Team AP All-American

West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith named to the Third Team AP All-American team
Author:
Publish date:

On Monday, West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith was named to the Associated Press Third Team All-American team. 

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Smith had a team-leading two interceptions on the year and was second on the team in tackles (61), solo tackles (33), and tackles for a loss with 8.0. The sophomore tallied at least one tackle for a loss in six of the nine games and both interceptions came in the endzone. 

Tykee Smith and the Mountaineers head to Memphis for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to take on the Army Black Knights on December 31 at 4:00 pm EST on ESPN.

Tykee Smith 2020 Accolades

Pro Football Focus First Team All-American

First Team All-Big 12 Conference

Third Team AP All-American

