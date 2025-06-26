Mountaineers Now

Um, What? WVU’s New Running Back Just Clocked a Stunning 40-Yard Dash

Cyncir Bowers could be a pleasant surprise this fall.

Schuyler Callihan

Cyncir Bowers
In this story:

Speed plays, and if you have it, West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez will find a role for you.

Earlier this week, WVU starting running back Jahiem White posted a picture on his Instagram story that showed his 40-yard dash time, but it also showed the times of a bunch of other players, including JUCO running back transfer Cyncir Bowers, who was clocked at...wait for it...4.35.

According to these times listed, the 4.35 would make Bowers the fastest skill player the Mountaineers have on the roster, with the next closest being wide receiver Justin Smith-Brown, checking in at 4.4 flat. Although he'll be behind Jahiem White and likely behind SMU transfer Jaylan Knighton and Northern Iowa transfer Tye Edwards, he'll find a way to make an impact this fall, even if it's on special teams.

Last season at Iowa Central Community College, he rushed for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns on 55 carries (6.5-yard average.)

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Jahiem White Posts Impressive 40 Time After Two Offseason Surgeries

WVU Football: Dates for Gold Rush, Stripe the Stadium, Homecoming + More Revealed

Son of WVU Women's Hoops Alum Selected in Top 5 of 2025 NBA Draft

O-Line Commit Rhett Morris Brings Physicality and Positional Flex to WVU

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football