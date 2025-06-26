Um, What? WVU’s New Running Back Just Clocked a Stunning 40-Yard Dash
Speed plays, and if you have it, West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez will find a role for you.
Earlier this week, WVU starting running back Jahiem White posted a picture on his Instagram story that showed his 40-yard dash time, but it also showed the times of a bunch of other players, including JUCO running back transfer Cyncir Bowers, who was clocked at...wait for it...4.35.
According to these times listed, the 4.35 would make Bowers the fastest skill player the Mountaineers have on the roster, with the next closest being wide receiver Justin Smith-Brown, checking in at 4.4 flat. Although he'll be behind Jahiem White and likely behind SMU transfer Jaylan Knighton and Northern Iowa transfer Tye Edwards, he'll find a way to make an impact this fall, even if it's on special teams.
Last season at Iowa Central Community College, he rushed for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns on 55 carries (6.5-yard average.)
