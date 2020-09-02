SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeBetween The EERSFootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Updated ESPN FPI has West Virginia Struggling in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Since West Virginia has had their schedule reconstructed, the ESPN FPI (Football Power Index) updated the Mountaineers' win probability of each game. No one is really expecting West Virginia to contend for a Big 12 title in 2020, but there is an expectation of an improved team. However, the ESPN FPI doesn't see it that way. It has West Virginia projected to have a win probability of 50% or higher in just two of its ten regular season contests as you can see below.

Sam James
Caleb Saunders/WVU Football

vs Eastern Kentucky - 98%

at Oklahoma State - 19.5%

vs Baylor - 47.8%

vs Kansas - 83.8%

at Texas Tech - 32.9%

vs Kansas State - 46%

at Texas - 9.8%

vs TCU - 35.5%

vs Oklahoma - 19.1%

at Iowa State - 27.2%

Win probabilities I agree with:

vs Eastern Kentucky, at Oklahoma State, at Iowa State

Win probabilities I believe are too high:

at Texas, vs Oklahoma

Win probabilities I believe are too low:

vs Baylor, vs Kansas, at Texas Tech, vs Kansas State, vs TCU

Analysis:

Many people have been asking what would be considered a good record for West Virginia in just a 10-game season. Well, since nine of the ten are against conference foes, you're not getting the usual two-three wins in non-conference that you normally would. Since the Mountaineers have joined the Big 12, they have been about a .500 team in conference play. So considering this is still a fairly young team, I would say going 5-4 in the Big 12 and snagging the season opener vs Eastern Kentucky would be 100% a successful season, finishing at 6-4.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Eastern Kentucky Time and TV Set

The Big 12 Conference releases the opening weekend TV selection for football

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

INSIDE SCOOP: Tavon Austin, Kevin White on the "Outside Looking In"

Two former Mountaineer receivers may not make the 49ers active roster

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia's CFP Title Odds Updated

The Mountaineers are a long shot to win the College Football Playoff

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers March for Unity, Equality, and Change

West Virginia University athletes gather for a peaceful protest to promote a positive change

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

COMMIT Watch: 2021 LB Mikai Gbayor Announces Decision Date

Will the Mountaineers be adding to the 2021 recruiting class?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

COMMIT WATCH: 2021 RB Closing in on Decision

Can the Mountaineers add a 2nd running back to the 2021 class?

Schuyler Callihan

WVU is a "Top Priority" for 2021 JUCO Offensive Lineman

The Mountaineers appear to be out in front for experienced offensive tackle

Schuyler Callihan

Addition of Tony Fields Gives Neal Brown Flexibility at Linebacker

West Virginia University Football finds depth and versatility at linebacker with the addition of Tony Fields II

Christopher Hall

UPDATE: WVU Fall Camp Day 16

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Content John Antonik passed along some notes from day 16 of fall camp

Christopher Hall

The 3 Biggest Camp Battles to Watch on Offense

West Virginia's offense has some heated position battles taking place during fall camp

Schuyler Callihan