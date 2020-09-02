Updated ESPN FPI has West Virginia Struggling in 2020

Since West Virginia has had their schedule reconstructed, the ESPN FPI (Football Power Index) updated the Mountaineers' win probability of each game. No one is really expecting West Virginia to contend for a Big 12 title in 2020, but there is an expectation of an improved team. However, the ESPN FPI doesn't see it that way. It has West Virginia projected to have a win probability of 50% or higher in just two of its ten regular season contests as you can see below.

Caleb Saunders/WVU Football

vs Eastern Kentucky - 98%

at Oklahoma State - 19.5%

vs Baylor - 47.8%

vs Kansas - 83.8%

at Texas Tech - 32.9%

vs Kansas State - 46%

at Texas - 9.8%

vs TCU - 35.5%

vs Oklahoma - 19.1%

at Iowa State - 27.2%

Win probabilities I agree with:

vs Eastern Kentucky, at Oklahoma State, at Iowa State

Win probabilities I believe are too high:

at Texas, vs Oklahoma

Win probabilities I believe are too low:

vs Baylor, vs Kansas, at Texas Tech, vs Kansas State, vs TCU

Analysis:

Many people have been asking what would be considered a good record for West Virginia in just a 10-game season. Well, since nine of the ten are against conference foes, you're not getting the usual two-three wins in non-conference that you normally would. Since the Mountaineers have joined the Big 12, they have been about a .500 team in conference play. So considering this is still a fairly young team, I would say going 5-4 in the Big 12 and snagging the season opener vs Eastern Kentucky would be 100% a successful season, finishing at 6-4.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_