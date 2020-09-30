VanDarius Cowan Listed as Questionable for Baylor Game

The Mountaineers will be looking to bounce back this Saturday against the Baylor Bears after falling in their Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State and could be without one of their best defenders - linebacker VanDarius Cowan.

In last week's game vs Oklahoma State, Cowan came up limping after notching a sack on true freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth. On Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown provided an update on Cowan's status along with the rest of the team's overall health.

"VanDarius would be the one that's questionable. He had the sack there and he got hurt on the sack. He'll be questionable heading into the game on Saturday. Everybody else came out relatively healthy."

Cowan played in two games last year before he tore his ACL vs Iowa State, which forced him to miss the remainder of the 2019 season. He has the ability of being an NFL player down the road, but needs to stay healthy and produce consistently at a high level.

He has four tackles and one sack on the season.

