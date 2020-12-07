Vegas Releases Odds for West Virginia vs Oklahoma

West Virginia took an absolute beating last week from No. 9 Iowa State 42-6 and will look to finish out the season strong with a win over the Oklahoma Sooners. This game was originally scheduled for two weeks ago but was postponed due to the Sooners putting a pause on all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Mountaineers have yet to beat Oklahoma since joining the Big 12 back in 2012. Over the years, West Virginia has played the Sooners tougher at the friendly confines of Mountaineer Field and with Oklahoma being inexperienced in some spots, there could be a chance that West Virginia snags a win. For that to happen, a lot is going to have to go right and they'll need to have the ball bounce their way a time or two, but in 2020 anything is possible.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas opened up Oklahoma as a 10.5-point favorite over the Mountaineers. Kickoff is set for noon EST on ABC.

West Virginia Trends

West Virginia is 5-3-1 ATS.

West Virginia is 4-0-1 ATS at home.

The total has gone OVER in each of the last 6 games vs Oklahoma.

West Virginia is 0-8 ATS in their last 8 games played in December.

Oklahoma Trends

Oklahoma is 6-3 ATS.

Oklahoma is 2-1 ATS on the road.

Oklahoma is 5-0-1 ATS in their last 6 vs West Virginia.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Oklahoma's last 9 games played in December.

