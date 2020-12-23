Vegas Releases Odds for West Virginia's Bowl Matchup vs Army

The 2020 AutoZone Liberty Bowl was originally slated to be between West Virginia and Tennessee but just one day after the announcement of the game was made, Tennessee opted out due to COVID-19 issues within the football program.

The Army Black Knights were sitting around waiting to get a bowl bid despite having a terrific 9-2 season. Thankfully, the Liberty Bowl made the call and extended the invitation.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas opened West Virginia as a nine-point favorite, but that has already been bet down to 7.5. The total opened up at 44 and has also been bet down to 43. Army likes to run the triple option, which typically leads to unders and West Virginia had one of the nation's top defenses in 2020. This one seems to have all the makings of a low-scoring affair.

West Virginia Trends

West Virginia is 5-3-1 ATS.

The Over/Under in West Virginia games this season is 4-4-1.

West Virginia is 0-8 ATS in their last 8 games in December.

West Virginia is 6-1 SU in their last 7 games as the favorite.

West Virginia is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games vs FBS Independent teams.

Army Trends

Army is 7-4 ATS.

The Over/Under in Army games this season is 4-7.

Army is 1-6 SU in their last 7 games vs Big 12 opponents.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Army's last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of the last 20 games Army has played in December.

