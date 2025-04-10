Veteran Cornerback Jacolby Spells to Transfer Out of West Virginia
West Virginia's defense continues to undergo changes as another cornerback hits the transfer portal. Thursday afternoon, senior Jacolby Spells announced his intentions to leave the program in a post on X.
"I would like to thank West Virginia for the opportunity to be a part of the program, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal."
As noted in others' decision to go portaling, we will refrain from reporting on the reason for the move and will only include it if publicly announced by said player.
Coming out of American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL) in 2022, Spells was considered to be one of the Mountaineers' highest-rated commits. He chose the Mountaineers over opportunities at Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Virginia, and several others.
Spells was expected to redshirt during his freshman season but due to the early season injury to Charles Woods, he was forced onto the field. He had a few moments where he flashed, including his pick-six against Virginia Tech, but struggled in pass coverage for much of the year. Last season, he was a little behind the 8-ball thanks to an upper-body injury.
For his career, Spells has totaled 25 tackles, four passes defended, and one interception.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
