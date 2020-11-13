SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Virginia Safety has West Virginia Near the Top After Receiving Offer

Christopher Hall

West Virginia recently extended an offer to class of 2022 safety Sherrod Covil Jr out of Chesapeake, Virginia.

“I didn’t know what to expect from WVU. I went on a virtual tour and really liked the atmosphere. I’m excited to get to know the staff and build a relationship with Coach Wright.”

The Oscar Smith High School product has received a plethora of offers that include several blue blood programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan, and LSU.

Covil confessed that West Virginia was not on his radar, “but now they are right up there near the top!” However, he does not have anyone on his leaderboard.

He also noted that he “Loved the virtual visit and can’t wait to see the campus in person.”

On the field, Covil is a big hitter at 6-0 190-lbs. He plays up on the line of scrimmage and is not afraid to get dirty inside the trenches, making it obvious why the Mountaineers extended the offer.

Virginia high school football does not begin till spring, with his first game slated for February 22. There are only six games on the schedule, followed by four rounds of playoffs. So, it will be sometime before we see where he has improved from his sophomore season.

Naturally, he is familiar with Tavon Austin and, maybe being a defensive back, also named Adam “Pacman” Jones as a notable Mountaineer. Although he does not know Ali Jennings personally, Covil keeps tabs on the current West Virginia receiver. Jennings played for the Hype Hunchos, a seven-man football team that competes in football camps over the summer before Covil joined the squad.

Covil said he was looking to decide where he will spend his collegiate career after his season is over in the spring. He is a prospect to keep an eye on once Virginia high school football kicks off.

List of offers 

Alabama

Boston College

Buffalo 

Coastal Carolina

East Carolina

Georgia Tech

Indiana

Kentucky

LSU

Liberty

Louisville

Michigan 

Michigan State

North Carolina

North Carolina State

Notre Dame

Oklahoma

Old Dominion

Penn State

Pittsburgh

Southern Miss

Tennessee 

Virginia

Virginia Tech

West Virginia

