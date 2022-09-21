Virginia Tech QB Grant Wells Explains How His Feelings Have Changed Towards WVU

Charleston, West Virginia native Grant Wells grew up a fan of WVU. That all changed when he noticed that he wasn't going to get an opportunity to play for the Old Gold and Blue.

"They were my favorite team growing up, but I was never really recruited by them," Wells recently said in an interview with the Virginia Tech media. "It was pretty early when I noticed they weren't recruiting [me]. I stopped following them and my feelings changed towards them. It's been a while since I was a fan of them. That feeling really hasn't changed."

Wells held offers from Marshall and Charlotte while garnering interest from North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and WVU. As a part of the 2019 recruiting class, much of his recruitment was handled by Dana Holgorsen's staff. Neal Brown and company got to Morgantown late in the cycle and didn't really have time to establish relationships with many new recruits.

Wells initially chose to stay home and play for the Thundering Herd where he started for two seasons, throwing for 5,626 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. This offseason, Wells jumped into the transfer portal and found his new home at Virginia Tech.

The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy is always intense, but for Wells, this one is going to mean a little more because of his situation.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.