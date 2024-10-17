Mountaineers Now

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Kansas State Preview + Prediction

Breaking down the Week 8 matchup between the Mountaineers and Wildcats.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia faces a must-win game this weekend against No. 17 Kansas State in yet another game under the lights. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss what went wrong vs. Iowa State, Neal Brown's "message" to the fans, what to watch for vs. K-State, and predict this week's top games.

This week's pick'ems:

Nebraska at Indiana

Alabama at Tennessee

Michigan at Illinois

Georgia at Texas]

Kansas State at West Virginia

Comment your picks on our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI). If you get all five right, you'll win a Eugene Napoleon autographed picture.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

