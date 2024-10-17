Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Kansas State Preview + Prediction
West Virginia faces a must-win game this weekend against No. 17 Kansas State in yet another game under the lights. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss what went wrong vs. Iowa State, Neal Brown's "message" to the fans, what to watch for vs. K-State, and predict this week's top games.
This week's pick'ems:
Nebraska at Indiana
Alabama at Tennessee
Michigan at Illinois
Georgia at Texas]
Kansas State at West Virginia
Comment your picks on our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI). If you get all five right, you'll win a Eugene Napoleon autographed picture.
