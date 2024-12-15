Mountaineers Now

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Memphis Preview + Prediction

Breaking down the Frisco Bowl matchup between the Mountaineers and Tigers.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia closes out the 2024 season in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl against the Memphis Tigers. Will the Mountaineers finish on a high note? Plus, Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon give their reaction to the hire of Rich Rodriguez.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

