Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Memphis Preview + Prediction
Breaking down the Frisco Bowl matchup between the Mountaineers and Tigers.
In this story:
West Virginia closes out the 2024 season in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl against the Memphis Tigers. Will the Mountaineers finish on a high note? Plus, Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon give their reaction to the hire of Rich Rodriguez.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Memphis
A Young, Fast Riser Could Be West Virginia's Next Defensive Coordinator
Wren Baker Explains How He Landed on Rich Rodriguez as WVU's Next Coach
CFB Analyst: Rich Rod Hire Could 'Fundamentally Alter the Landscape of the Big 12'
Published