Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Preview + Prediction
Breaking down the Week 14 matchup between the Mountaineers and Red Raiders.
In this story:
West Virginia heads to Texas Tech for the final game of the regular season. Could it be Neal Brown's final game as the Mountaineer head coach? Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon give their thoughts on Brown's job security, predict the 12-team College Football Playoff, preview the matchup, and make picks for this weekend's games.
Comment your picks on our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI). If you get all five right, you'll win a Eugene Napoleon autographed picture.
