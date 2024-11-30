Mountaineers Now

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Preview + Prediction

Breaking down the Week 14 matchup between the Mountaineers and Red Raiders.

Schuyler Callihan

PREVIEW + PREDICTION: WVU vs. Texas Tech.mp4
PREVIEW + PREDICTION: WVU vs. Texas Tech.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia heads to Texas Tech for the final game of the regular season. Could it be Neal Brown's final game as the Mountaineer head coach? Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon give their thoughts on Brown's job security, predict the 12-team College Football Playoff, preview the matchup, and make picks for this weekend's games.

Comment your picks on our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI). If you get all five right, you'll win a Eugene Napoleon autographed picture.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

What Darian DeVries Said Following the Win Over No. 24 Arizona

Rapid Reactions to West Virginia's Overtime Win Over Arizona

WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Regular Season Finale vs. Texas Tech

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football