WATCH: Anthony Wilson Penn State Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University safety Anthony Wilson and gave his initial thoughts on the defense's shortcomings.

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University Mountaineers fell to the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon 34-12.

Safety Anthony Wilson sat with the media following the game and gave his thoughts on the defense, where the Penn State offense found success and more.


