WATCH: Asani Redwood Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University defensive lineman Asani Redwood details his path to WVU
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) are on the road to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2, 0-2) Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
Defensive lineman met with the media on Monday and discussed his recruitment to WVU, his path to college football and more.
