Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Asani Redwood Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University defensive lineman Asani Redwood details his path to WVU

Christopher Hall

Asani Redwood OSU preview 2024.mp4
Asani Redwood OSU preview 2024.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) are on the road to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2, 0-2) Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Defensive lineman met with the media on Monday and discussed his recruitment to WVU, his path to college football and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Chad Scott Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Kole Taylor Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Tray Lathan Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football