WATCH: Brandon Yates Kansas Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive lineman Brandon Yates reviews the first three games of the season and looks ahead to Kansas.

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) in a Big 12 Conference season opener Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on ESPN2.

Offensive lineman Brandon Yates sat with the media on Monday and gave his assessment of the offensive line through three games, how the Mountaineers will bounce back from the Backyard Brawl loss and more.

