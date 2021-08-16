WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton Day 9 of Fall Camp

West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton met with the media after practice No. 9

West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton met with the media following the ninth practice of fall camp on Monday. He discussed the receiving corps improvements, offseason training, going up against the Mountaineer defensive backs and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly